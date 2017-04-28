Sisters of St. Joseph honor Jim and Mary Judge at annual dinner

Jim and Mary Judge pictured with President of the Sisters of St. Joseph Sister Rosemary Brennan after receiving the sister's 'Dear Neighbor' Award at the 'Living the Dream' Dinner April 19. Pilot photo/courtesy Sisters of St. Joseph

BRIGHTON -- Nearly 500 friends, former students, and supporters packed the Ballroom at Boston's Seaport Hotel on April 19, for the fourth annual "Living the Dream" Dinner which supports the Sisters of St. Joseph and honored Jim and Mary Judge with the "Dear Neighbor" Award.



In accepting the honor, presented by President of the Sisters of St. Joseph Sister Rosemary Brennan, Jim Judge said, "I credit my success to my moral compass and Catholic upbringing."



He continued by referencing the work of the Sisters of St. Joseph and commenting, "You work tirelessly for the dignity of others. Your programs make an extraordinary contribution to the greater Boston area. Your core values of gracious hospitality, love and service of the 'dear neighbor' without distinction, peaceful resolution of conflict, care for all God's creation are values shared by Eversource."



"Family and faith first" is a personal motto for the Judges and has guided their commitment to their "dear neighbors" in the greater Boston community. Now President and CEO of Eversource Energy, New England's largest utility, Jim and Mary Judge both grew up in Dorchester. They have always been generous of heart, giving in spirit and fiercely committed to making sure communities across our region are healthier, stronger, and able to secure a brighter future for children and families.

