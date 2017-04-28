Boston area Order of Malta prepares for Lourdes pilgrimage

BOSTON -- On April 22, Boston area pilgrims making this May's Order of Malta American Association pilgrimage to Lourdes, France, gathered at St. John's Seminary in Brighton to prepare for the trip. Msgr. James Moroney, rector of the seminary, hosted the Lourdes pilgrimage orientation meeting, which included an opportunity for the pilgrims to meet and greet one another, the celebration of the Liturgy, a presentation by Msgr. Moroney on thoughtful ways to prepare spiritually for the pilgrimage, a panel discussion and a question-and-answer session.



Msgr. Moroney, who is a chaplain in the Order of Malta and making his first trip to Lourdes, said it was inspirational to meet so many of the pilgrims.



"We were delighted to host the pilgrims at St. John's," he said. "I know for some a trip such as this is not easy, and I look forward to sharing part of their spiritual journey with them."



This year, the American Association invited Craig and Nancy Gibson, longtime members of the order who are very active with the Archdiocese of Boston, to co-chair the pilgrimage. The theme this year is "Our Mother Mary, Full of Grace."



Damien DeVasto has been chair of the Boston area of the Order of Malta since 2013.



