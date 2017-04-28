Cardinal dedicates Our Lady of Good Voyage Shrine

SOUTH BOSTON -- With a crowd of people looking on, Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley received the blueprints and the keys to Our Lady of Good Voyage Shrine, April 22, before opening the doors of the newly constructed shrine and leading a procession inside.



The symbolic handing over of the new church to the archbishop of Boston marked the first part of the Rite of Dedication, which saw Cardinal O'Malley celebrate the first Mass in the new shrine.



The shrine was filled to its capacity of about 250 people as the cardinal continued the Rite of Dedication by blessing water and sprinkling it on those in attendance, the walls of the shrine, and finally the altar before the Liturgy of the Word began.



In his homily, the cardinal spoke of the Last Supper, the institution of the Eucharist, held in the "Upper Room" in Jerusalem.



"Today we gather to consecrate this chapel so that it will be another Cenacle, another Upper Room, where as Jesus' disciples we come together to devote ourselves to the teachings of the Apostles, the communal life, the breaking of the bread, and hopefully where we will learn to share our possessions and gifts with our brothers and sisters and those in need," said Cardinal O'Malley.



"We are so grateful in God's providence and the hard work of so many faithful people that we have this beautiful space for our Cenacle."



