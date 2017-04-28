Seaport Shrine 'a beacon of hope,' says rector at vespers

Related Reading Cardinal dedicates Our Lady of Good Voyage Shrine





SOUTH BOSTON -- After a long day out on the water and no fish to show for it, it was time for the fishermen to go home and rest. Yet, said Father Jim Flavin, Jesus asked them to lower their nets into the water one more time, and that made all the difference.



Delivering the homily during a vespers service at the newly competed Our Lady of Good Voyage Shrine, April 21, Father Flavin, the rector of the shrine, drew parallels between the Gospel story of the miraculous catch of fish and the building of the new shrine.



Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley presided at the vespers service, held on the eve of the shrine's dedication, for priests, community members, archdiocesan staff, workers and others involved with the development of the new seaport church. The shrine's doors were open to the public for the first time earlier that day.



Just like the disciples in the story who were exhausted after fishing all day and catching no fish, we "might be a little tired of fishing," said Father Flavin.



"The majority of our brothers and sisters don't go to Mass on the weekends. The value of human life seems to be challenged from all sides. The poor, the immigrant, the infirm elderly and so many others are often thought of as inconvenient," and the Archdiocese of Boston has had to close churches, he said.

