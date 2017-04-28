Historians assess the promise and paradox of JFK at his centenary

U.S. President John F. Kennedy, his wife, Jacqueline, and their children, Caroline and John Jr., are seen on Easter Sunday in 1963. Even Kennedy's youth and "vigah" would be put to the test today, as he would have turned 100 years old on May 29, which happens to be Memorial Day this year. (CNS photo/Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Even the youth and "vigah" of John Fitzgerald Kennedy would be put to the test today, as JFK would have turned 100 years old on May 29, which happens to be Memorial Day this year.



The centenary of Kennedy's birth has brought fresh appraisals of Kennedy, the first -- and so far, only -- Catholic to attain the presidency and his assassination-truncated term of office.



"He still is a towering figure in my imagination," said Patrick Maney, a presidential historian at Boston College, in JFK's hometown. "It's hard to imply why he had such a hold on people," although he could vividly remember the details of being "this close" to Kennedy during a presidential campaign stop in Green Bay, Wisconsin.



"He was the beginning, my first hero in politics. Before that it was baseball players," said Maney, who grew up following the Milwaukee Braves and football's Green Bay Packers. "He played a pretty important role in my life, and still does in a way."



James O'Toole, another Boston College presidential historian, took note of the times JFK lived, and campaigned, in.



"A Catholic had been a major party's candidate only once before: Al Smith in 1928, who was crushed in the election in the midst of some pretty explicit anti-Catholic campaigning against him," O'Toole said. "So the question for Kennedy was how not to repeat that experience.

