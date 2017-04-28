Text of common declaration on baptism, by Pope Francis, Pope Tawadros

Pope Francis, Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, spiritual head of the Eastern Orthodox churches and other Orthodox leaders attend an ecumenical prayer service at the Church of St. Peter in Cairo April 28. The pope was making a two-day visit to Egypt. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

CAIRO (CNS) -- Here is the text of the common declaration on baptism between Pope Francis and Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II, signed April 28.



1. We, Francis, bishop of Rome and pope of the Catholic Church, and Tawadros II, pope of Alexandria and patriarch of the See of St. Mark, give thanks to God in the Holy Spirit for granting us the joyful opportunity to meet once more, to exchange a fraternal embrace and to join again in common prayer. We glorify the Almighty for the bonds of fraternity and friendship existing between the See of St. Peter and the See of St. Mark. The privilege of being together here in Egypt is a sign that the solidity of our relationship is increasing year by year, and that we are growing in closeness, faith and love of Christ our Lord. We give thanks to God for this beloved Egypt, the "homeland that lives inside us," as His Holiness Pope Shenouda III used to say, the "people blessed by God" (cf. Is 19:25) with its ancient Pharaonic civilization, the Greek and Roman heritage, the Coptic tradition and the Islamic presence. Egypt is the place where the Holy Family found refuge, a land of martyrs and saints.

