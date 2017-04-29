In Trump's first 100 days, Catholics find a mixed bag

Donald Trump. Photo credit: Christopher Halloran via wwwshutterstockcom CNA 1 13 16

Washington D.C., Apr 29, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- Catholic leaders have found cause for both praise and concern after the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency.



“Catholics have reason for optimism. But like the first 100 days, the road ahead remains difficult,” Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote.org, said on the organization’s scorecard for the first 100 days of the Trump presidency.



Abortion



Pro-life leaders have found a lot to like from the Trump administration so far.



“President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been game changers for the pro-life movement,” Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser stated. “Not only have there been several pro-life victories within the first 100 days of their administration, we are confident that pro-life progress will continue. This is a new era.”



A week after Trump was inaugurated, Vice President Mike Pence addressed the 44th annual March for Life on the National Mall, the first time a sitting vice president has done so. Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway also addressed the pro-life rally.



“Life is winning in America,” Pence insisted to cheering attendees, as he exhorted them to “let this movement be known for love, not anger” and “let it be known for compassion, not confrontation.”

