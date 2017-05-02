Jim Caviezel takes on wide slate of topics in fascinating new interview

Jim Caviezel. Photo credit: Genevieve via Flickr CC BY 20 filter added CNA 1

Warsaw, Poland, Apr 30, 2017 CNA.- Actor Jim Caviezel has starred in Hollywood hits from “The Count of Monte Cristo” to “The Thin Red Line.” But he is best known for playing Jesus in Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ,” an experience that he says affected him very deeply and spiritually. In a new interview, Caviezel talks about the importance of his Catholic faith, the lasting impact that “The Passion” has had on his life, and his special devotion to the Virgin Mary.



The following interview was carried out by Polish journalist and film critic Lukasz Adamski, and published at http://wpolityce.pl. Reprinted here with permission, edited for clarity:







Lukasz Adamski: You became the narrator of a documentary about Karol Wojtyla called “Liberating the Continent: John Paul II and the Fall of Communism.” While in Poland at the invitation of the Knights of Columbus, you have visited the area where he lived and worked. Who is Karol Wojtyla to you in a personal, and not only geopolitical sense?

