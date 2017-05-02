Dozens of lawmakers press Trump for religious freedom protection

Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland OH July 18 21 2016. Photo credit: Addie Mena 2 CNA

Washington D.C., May 1, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- More than 50 members of Congress have written President Donald Trump asking for a broad executive order that protects religious freedom.



“Freedom to follow one’s conscience, faith and deeply held moral convictions is at the heart of our country’s identity,” said Rep. Randy Hultgren (R-Ill.), one of the letter’s signatories.



House Republicans recently sent a letter to President Trump asking for an executive order that could protect the religious freedom of various entities, USA Today reported.



“We write to express our encouragement and support for prompt executive action ensuring religious liberty protections for all Americans and look forward to working with you on complementary legislation,” the letter stated.



Religious freedom advocates have warned that, due to various mandates and rules issued during the Obama administration, religious institutions that uphold traditional marriage or do not cooperate with abortions and contraceptive use could soon face federal action if no executive order is issued to protect them.



A draft of such an executive order was leaked earlier this year, but was reportedly scuttled due to the efforts of Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

