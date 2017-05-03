Bishop urges Tillerson to use diplomacy to resolve simmering Congo crisis

Bishop Oscar Cantu of Las Cruces, N.M., gestures during a March 23 meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the State Department in Washington. Partially obscured at left is Stephen Colecchi, director of the Office of International Justice and Peace at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee on International Justice and Peace called on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to undertake diplomatic efforts to ensure that democratic elections are carried out by the end of the year to avoid continued strife and the possible outbreak of civil war.



In a May 1 letter to Tillerson, Bishop Oscar Cantu of Las Cruces, the committee chairman, shared the concern of the Congolese Catholic bishops' conference that an agreement between the country's government and opposition parties governing a presidential election in 2017 was not being followed.



The Congolese bishops voiced their concern over rising tension in Congo in an April 20 statement after President Joseph Kabila unilaterally nominated Bruno Tshibala as prime minister over the objection of opposition parties.



Tshibala, a former member of the largest opposition party, was named prime minister of a new transitional government established to organize a presidential election by the end of the year after Kabila refused to step down when his second term in office expired in December.



Kabila has said, however, that the government needs more time to overcome the massive logistic and financial challenges to holding an election. The opposition maintains that Kabila is trying to cling to power beyond his constitutional mandate.



Demonstrations in December resulted in at least 40 deaths at the hands of government forces.



