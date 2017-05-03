Belgian Brothers to allow euthanasia for nonterminal psych patients

Activists of the collective Yellow Safety Jacket take part in an anti-euthanasia protest Feb. 11, 2014, in Brussels. A group of psychiatric care centers run by a Catholic religious order in Belgium has announced it will permit doctors to undertake the euthanasia of "nonterminal" mentally ill patients on its premises. (CNS photo/Julien Warnand, EPA)

MANCHESTER, England (CNS) -- A group of psychiatric care centers run by a Catholic religious order in Belgium has announced it will permit doctors to undertake the euthanasia of "nonterminal" mentally ill patients on its premises.



In a nine-page document, the Brothers of Charity Group stated that it would allow doctors to perform euthanasia in any of its 15 centers, which provide care to more than 5,000 patients a year, subject to carefully stipulated criteria.



Brother Rene Stockman, the superior general, has distanced himself from the decision of the group's largely lay board of directors, however, and has told Belgian media that the policy was a tragedy.



"We cannot accept that euthanasia is carried out within the walls of our institutions," said Brother Stockman, a specialist in psychiatric care, in an April 27 interview with De Morgen newspaper in Brussels.



He told the newspaper that he intended to raise the matter with Catholic authorities in Rome and with the Belgian bishops.



Carine Brochier, a Catholic bioethicist from Brussels, told Catholic News Service in a May 3 telephone interview she was certain that political and financial pressure was exerted on the Brothers of Charity Group to allow euthanasia.

