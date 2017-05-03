Retired Archbishop George Niederauer of San Francisco dies at 80

Retired San Francisco Archbishop George H. Niederauer, who died May 2 at 80, is pictured in this undated photo. (CNS photo/Catholic San Francisco)

SAN FRANCISCO (CNS) -- Retired Archbishop George H. Niederauer of San Francisco, a longtime English professor and 11-year bishop of Salt Lake City, died May 2 at 80.



He had been living at Nazareth House in San Rafael, California, for several months following a diagnosis of interstitial lung disease.



"Archbishop Niederauer was known for his spiritual leadership, intelligence and wisdom, compassion and humor, and was always focused on his responsibility to live and teach the faith," said San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone in an announcement to the priests of the archdiocese.



"When he was named archbishop, he was asked what he would want the people of the Archdiocese of San Francisco to know about him," Archbishop Cordileone said. "He answered, 'I've chosen the motto for my coat of arms, 'to serve and to give,' because I am convinced servant leadership in the church defines the role of the bishop.'"



Cardinal Roger M. Mahony, retired archbishop of Los Angeles, expressed sadness when he learned about the archbishop's death. "May God's warm embrace encircle him unto eternal life," he said.



"His engaging wit and humor became hallmarks of his open and loving personality, and he always had just the right words and the turn of a phrase to help defuse tensions and to uplift people, no matter what cloud was overhead," Cardinal Mahony added.

