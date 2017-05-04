Media reform must be intelligent, even fierce, pope tells Vatican office

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- To best respond to new challenges in the field of communication, the Vatican needs smart, courageous teamwork, not nostalgia for a glorious past or doomsday forecasts, Pope Francis said.



As the Vatican continues to integrate and coordinate its numerous media outlets under the Secretariat for Communication as part of a wider process of reform, the pope said "we must not be afraid of this word," reform.



Reform is not brushing a bit of fresh paint on things, but "reform is giving another form to things, organizing them in another way," he said May 4 in a speech to the secretariat's members, directors and officials, who were holding their first plenary assembly since the pope instituted the body in 2015.



Reform, the pope added, must be done "with intelligence, meekness, but also, also, allow me (to use) the word, with a bit of 'violence,' but kind, good violence, in order to reform things," he said in off-the-cuff remarks.



"Let's not allow the temptation of clinging to a glorious past to prevail. Instead, let us make great team players in order to better respond to the new challenges in communications that today's culture demands of us without fear and without imagining apocalyptic scenarios."



