Home » World »  Pope advances sainthood causes of U.S. priest, Vietnamese cardinal

Pope advances sainthood causes of U.S. priest, Vietnamese cardinal

On: 5/4/2017By Carol Glatz , In: World
  • Vietnamese Cardinal Francois Nguyen Van Thuan is pictured at the Vatican in this 2001 file photo. Pope Francis advanced the sainthood cause of the cardinal, who spent 13 years in solitary confinement during his country's communist regime. (CNS photo/L'Osservatore Romano via EPA)
  • The likeness of Solanus Casey is seen on the book cover of "Thank God Ahead of Time: The Life and Spirituality of Solanus Casey." Pope Francis advanced the sainthood causes of the Wisconsin-born Capuchin priest. (CNS)

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis advanced the sainthood causes of Wisconsin-born Capuchin Father Solanus Casey, five religious, four laypeople and two cardinals, including Vietnamese Cardinal Francois Nguyen Van Thuan.

The pope approved the decrees during an audience May 4 with Cardinal Angelo Amato, prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes.

Father Casey (1870-1957) was known for his great faith, humility and compassion and for his ministry as spiritual counselor. He gained a popular following during his lifetime, with healings attributed to his intercession both before and after his death.

He was the sixth of 16 children of Irish immigrant parents. He was born on a farm near Oak Grove, Wisconsin, and as a young man worked as a logger, a hospital orderly, a streetcar operator and a prison guard before entering the Capuchins at age 26.

He was ordained in 1904 as a "simplex priest," one who is unable to hear confessions or preach dogmatic sermons because he had not performed very well in his studies. He carried out humble tasks in the monastery and, while serving in Yonkers, New York, Father Casey was assigned to be the friary's porter, or doorkeeper, a ministry he would carry out for the rest of his life.

He was known to be gentle, approachable and genuinely concerned for people as he had unique insight into people's needs and how they fit into God's plans.

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

Submit a Letter to the Editor


Comment

Comments Policy