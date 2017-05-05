Science, compassion, adoption -- why Mike Pence says 'life is winning' in America

Republican vice presidential candidate Indiana governor Mike Pence. Photo credit: Gino Santa Maria Shutterstock CNA 1

Washington D.C., May 4, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- “Life is winning in America,” U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told attendees at a pro-life gala on Wednesday evening in Washington, D.C.



“Life is winning through the steady advance of so many areas of science” that provide a glimpse at the unborn baby in the womb, the vice president said, “through the generosity of millions of adoptive families,” and “through the compassionate caregivers and volunteers at crisis pregnancy centers and faith-based organizations, who minister to women in cities and towns across America.”



“Compassion is overcoming convenience, hope is defeating despair,” he said.



Pence delivered the keynote address at the 10th annual gala of the Susan B. Anthony List on May 3rd in Washington, D.C.



The pro-life group honored Rep. Diane Black (R-Tenn.) with the Marilyn Musgrave Defender of Life Award, and Leonard Leo, the executive vice president of The Federalist Society, with the 2017 Distinguished Leader Award.



SBA List president Marjorie Dannenfelser, in a statement, praised Black’s “tireless efforts to investigate and defund Planned Parenthood, the nation’s #1 abortion business, and redirect their taxpayer dollars to real, comprehensive health care for women.”

