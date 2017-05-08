Father Solanus Casey recalled as beloved friar who showed mercy to others

DETROIT (CNS) -- Sixty years after his death, Capuchin Father Solanus Casey is on his way to sainthood.



Pope Francis announced May 4 that Detroit's beloved friar, who earlier had been named venerable, met the requirements for beatification and will be named "blessed" -- the second U.S.-born man to achieve such a designation and the first person from Michigan.



Although Father Casey was born in Oak Grove, Wisconsin, in 1870, he spent most of his adult life and ministry in Detroit, caring for sick, poor and downtrodden people and lending a listening ear and caring heart to the thousands who came to him for counsel, wisdom and aid.



Among the hundreds, if not thousands, of healings attributed to Father Casey during and after his lifetime, Pope Francis recognized the authenticity of a miracle necessary for the friar to be elevated from venerable to blessed after a review by the Vatican's Congregation for Saints' Causes was completed earlier this year.



"The beatification of Father Solanus Casey is an incomparable grace for the church in the Archdiocese of Detroit and for the whole community of Southeast Michigan," Detroit Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron said in a statement. "He is an inspiration to all us Catholics -- and to all -- of the power of grace to transform one's life."



