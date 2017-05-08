Home » Nation »  Puerto Rico bankruptcy: Archbishop's suggestion becomes forced reality

Puerto Rico bankruptcy: Archbishop's suggestion becomes forced reality

On: 5/5/2017By Wallice J. de la Vega , In: Nation
  • A protester holds a Puerto Rican flag during a march to improve healthcare benefits in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nov. 5, 2015. An oversight financial board filed paperwork May 3 to protect the U.S. territory from creditors, allowing Puerto Rico to begin to restructure its $72 billion debt. (CNS photo/Alvin Baez, Reuters)
  • A man dressed as Spider-Man walks past a burning barricade in San Juan, Puerto Rico May 1, to protest their government's austerity measures in the face of mounting debt. An oversight financial board filed paperwork May 3 to protect the U.S. territory from creditors, allowing Puerto Rico to begin to restructure its $72 billion debt. (CNS photo/Alvin Baez, Reuters)
  • Puerto Rico's Capitol building is seen in San Juan May 4. An oversight financial board filed paperwork May 3 to protect the U.S. territory from creditors, allowing Puerto Rico to begin to restructure its $72 billion debt. (CNS photo/Alvin Baez, Reuters)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Recent developments in Puerto Rico's financial turmoil have carried the island's government to a position that it tried to avoid and the local highest Catholic leader had long suggested: bankruptcy.

While San Juan Archbishop Robert Gonzalez Nieves' original idea was to try a voluntary solution by petitioning bankruptcy to the U.S. Congress, the reality of seeking protection under a type of bankruptcy declaration that was made on behalf of the government May 3 was a forced one.

"Although not a perfect solution," the archbishop wrote in Time magazine in November, "bankruptcy protection would provide a more fair, transparent system for resolving Puerto Rico's debt burden and creating the fiscal space we need to grow our economy and serve our people."

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, has been spiraling into default on its $72 billion debt in recent years. The situation led the U.S. Congress last year to pass the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act, known for its Spanish acronym, "PROMESA," or promise.

Among its provisions, the law ordered the establishment of a Fiscal Supervision Board to manage the territory's finances. The board started its work in October and, following the act's guidelines, issued a six-month stay on several legal claims that were about to be filed by creditors.

