Long-awaited executive order on religion has unclear path ahead

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- At a White House Rose Garden ceremony May 4, President Donald Trump told a group of religious leaders: "It was looking like you'd never get here, but you got here, folks," referring to their presence at the signing of the executive order on religious liberty.



And maybe some in the group wondered where "here" was since they hadn't even seen the two-page executive order they were gathered to congratulate and only knew the general idea of it from a White House memo issued the previous night with just three bullet points.



The order didn't seem to part any seas to make an immediate path to religious freedom, especially since it places decisions for how this will play out in the hands of federal agencies and the attorney general.



Catholic leaders in general seemed to view it with cautious optimism, praising the order as a first step but not the final word.



Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, who attended the White House ceremony also celebrating the National Day of Prayer, said immediately after the event that he had yet to see the entire executive order. He defined the principle of it: "There should not be an overly intrusive federal government" involved when people are exercising their religious freedom in the public square or institutions they run.



