Nancy Pelosi suggests more Democratic openness to pro-lifers

Nancy Pelosi. Photo credit: Ryan Rodrick Beiler Shutterstock CNA

Washington D.C., May 5, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- Debate continues over the Democratic Party's acceptance of pro-life members, voters and politicians, as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi made comments signaling that she is open to them.



The San Francisco Democrat cited her own childhood in a “very Catholic family” in an Italian-American sector of Baltimore.



“Most of those people – my family, extended family – are not pro-choice. You think I'm kicking them out of the Democratic Party?” she told the Washington Post May 2.



She said that the Democrats were united by “our values about working families,” suggesting that Democrats' perceived rigidity on issues like gay marriage and abortion helped elect Republican Donald Trump as president. She cited the fact that the passage of the 2010 health care law was possible only after securing assurances it would not fund abortion.



About three in ten Democrats think abortion should be illegal in all or most cases, the Pew Research Center has said.



Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America criticized Rep. Pelosi, telling the Washington Post “encouraging and supporting anti-choice candidates leads to bad policy outcomes that violate women's rights and endanger our economic security.”

