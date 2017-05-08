What's the state of the Church in Cuba?

Cuban Flag. Photo credit: Steward Cutler via Flickr CC BY NC SA 20 CNA 5 11 15

Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, May 5, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- Following the Cuban bishops' ad limina meeting with Pope Francis on Thursday, one of the nation's bishops commented that the island is eagerly awaiting change.



“Cuba is waiting for change. Some changes happen faster than others, but we Cubans, whatever our personal ideas may be, realize that the people can live in better spiritual and material conditions, and that things must change,” Archbishop Dionisio García Ibáñez of Santiago de Cuba told Vatican Radio May 4.



“They are economic and social changes, which necessarily go together … There are cultural changes which are rather rapid, especially among the youth who have familiarity with digital means of communication and have another mode of thinking. This makes the world come to Cuba and come to know better its reality. Political change is also to be expected: it is the structures, and above all the legal one, which have to change.”

