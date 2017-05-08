Everything you need to know about Fatima (Part 1)

Our Lady of Fatima. Photo credit: Ricardo Perna Shutterstock CNA 1

Fatima, Portugal, May 8, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- It’s the most popular and well-known Marian apparition in the recent history of the Church.



One hundred years ago, the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to three shepherd children in a field in Fatima, Portugal. She brought with her requests for the recitation of the rosary, for sacrifices on behalf of sinners, and a secret regarding the fate of the world.



Every local bishop since has approved the apparitions and deemed them worthy of belief, the highest recognition a Marian apparition can receive from the Church.



Miracle researcher Michael O’Neill told CNA that the Fatima apparitions could be considered the “gold standard of Marian apparitions.”



“It has everything you’ve ever wanted to look for in a Marian apparition. It’s got these secrets, the prophecies, visionaries that will be canonized... you also have a feast day in the general Roman calendar, the approval of the local bishop, and of every pope afterwards, you have the canonization of the visionaries and the basilica that was built, so all the hallmarks of a Marian apparition are there,” he said. O’Neill records the details of Fatima, other Marian apparitions and all things miraculous on his site, miraclehunter.com.

