Devil, not invaders, biggest enemy at hand, pope tells Swiss Guard

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Be ready with the spiritual weapon of faith because the biggest battle facing the Swiss Guard today is fighting the devil and worldly vices, Pope Francis told the guard's members.



The Swiss Guards' colorful and valuable presence at the service of the pope and Vatican City State "is an occasion to grow as courageous 'soldiers of Christ'" and be witnesses of holiness to countless tourists and visitors, he said.



The pope held a private audience with the Swiss Guard, including 40 new recruits and their family members, the morning of May 6, the day of the guard's annual swearing-in ceremony.



New recruits pledge to "faithfully, loyally and honorably" serve and protect the pontiff and, if necessary, sacrifice their lives for him.



The colorful induction ceremony is held May 6 every year to mark the date in 1527 when 147 Swiss Guards lost their lives defending Pope Clement VII in the Sack of Rome. Only 42 guards survived. Holding the ceremony on the anniversary is meant to remind new guards of the seriousness of their commitment.



Pope Francis told the guard that "today you are not called to this heroic offering of one's physical life, but to another sacrifice that is no less arduous: that is, to serve the power of faith."



