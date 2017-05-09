Struggle against the 'culture of destruction,' pope tells teens

A Massive Ordnance Air Blast, also known as MOAB or Mother Of All Bombs, is pictured in this undated handout photo. Pope Francis told Italian students May 6 he was shocked when a massive U.S. bomb used in Afghanistan was referred to as "the mother of all bombs." (CNS photo/handout via Reuters)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis told Italian students he was shocked when a massive U.S. bomb used in Afghanistan was referred to as "the mother of all bombs."



"They called it 'the mother of all bombs,'" the pope told the Italian youths. But "a mother gives life and this brought death."



The 7,000 young people were participating in a course on peace and human rights sponsored by the Italian ministry of education. They gave the pope sustained applause May 6 for his comment about the U.S. bomb, formally called the Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB). U.S. forces used it in Afghanistan on a tunnel complex for suspected Islamic State militants April 13.



Pope Francis told the young people they should be worried about the state of the world, which seems to be embracing a "culture of destruction" when God made human beings "to build, give life, move forward, create community and live in peace."



At the same time, he said there are millions of people in the world giving their lives in service to others. The vast majority of them are "hidden" and never make the news, but they exist and the young people should join their ranks.



Four of the youths and one teacher asked the pope questions. He took notes as they spoke and then called them back to the microphone before responding because they hadn't given their names and he wanted to respond to them directly.

