Vatican conference unites science and religion's search for truth

An artist's rendition of a supermassive black hole found at the center of many galaxies is seen in this April 16, 2015, European Southern Observatory image. (CNS photo/European Southern Observatory via EPA)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Science and religion are not at odds but are united in the continuing search for truth in unlocking the mysteries of the cosmos.



The scientific conference titled, "Black Holes, Gravitational Waves and Space-Time Singularities," is an opportunity to show that "the church supports good science," said Jesuit Brother Guy Consolmagno, director of the Vatican Observatory.



"We are hoping that this meeting will also be an encounter of people with very different opinions but very close friendships that come from having the same common desire to understand the truth of the universe and how we can understand that truth," he told journalists May 8.



Renowned experts from around the world were to meet at Vatican Observatory in Castel Gandolfo for the May 9-12 conference, which seeks to bring together science and religion in the continuing search for truth in understanding the mysteries of the universe, he said.



The 2016 discovery of the existence of gravitational waves, predicted nearly 100 years ago by Albert Einstein in his general theory of relativity, was to be one of the topics of discussion. The discovery could open a new chapter in understanding celestial events and black hole regions in the universe, something that previously could only be hypothesized.

