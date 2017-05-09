Vermont priest's 160-square-foot house has all the comforts of home

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (CNS) -- Father Peter Williams built himself a house that has all the comforts of home: a full kitchen, a bathroom with a flushable toilet and shower, a dining area, a living area with a drop-down television, a propane furnace and even electric radiant heat under the laminate wood flooring.



It's all part of his towable, tiny house.



The brown cedar-sided structure with brown standing-seam metal roof has about 160 square feet of floor space plus lofts for sleeping and storage.



Father Williams, pastor of Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Springfield, in southeastern Vermont, lives in its 5,000-square-foot rectory, and though he's not complaining, he quipped, "If you want to know my preference, go look at the tiny house."



Using plans he bought for the exterior of an 18-foot house and modified for 21 feet, he began the building project behind the church four years ago and finished it two years later.



Materials alone cost about $30,000, and he did most of the work himself.



Though he had basic knowledge of tools, he had never built anything, but thought he could -- and should -- build himself a tiny house.



