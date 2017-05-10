Everything you need to know about Fatima (Part 2)

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary. Photo credit: GoneWithTheWind Shutterstock CNA

Fatima, Portugal, May 9, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- This is part two of a two-part series. Part one covered the historical context, contents of the apparitions, and Miracle of the Sun.







The secrets of Fatima



While Mary revealed what came to be known as The Great Secret of Fatima during her third apparition to the shepherd children, it was kept from the public for quite some time, according to instructions from Mary. Sr. Lucia revealed the first two secrets in a memoir in 1941, which had been written at the request of the local bishop at the time. Lucia wrote six memoirs during her lifetime – the first four were written between 1935 and 1941; the English translation was published under the name Fatima in Lucia's Own Words.



The first secret was the vision of hell that Mary had allowed the children to see.

