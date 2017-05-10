Quebec Trappists renew spiritual life in their eco-friendly abbey

SAINT-JEAN-DE-MATHA, Quebec (CNS) -- When the Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance left Oka, Quebec, to escape suburban sprawl, they left behind an oversized, aging building.



Their new Trappist abbey, nested in the forests and rolling hills of the Lanaudiere region and known for its cutting-edge ecological architecture, has been heralded as the 21st-century monastery. But, more importantly, it has become pivotal in the monks' sweeping spiritual renewal.



"We wanted to reconnect with the monastic foundations of our way of life," said Dom Andre Barbeau, Val Notre-Dame's abbot. "Here, you can hear silence."



"Monastic life has always had the same purpose: becoming new men by following Christ, who has made everything anew. Our monastic journey hasn't really changed. But (moving here) allowed us to experience a re-foundation (of our spiritual life)," said the abbot.



Their new home embraces simplicity, with its straight lines. Inside, the smell of freshly cut wood perfumes every room, while the ecological approach is embodied in geothermal heating, triple glazing, water recovery and vegetated roofs. In the church, they chose to have the entire wall behind the altar in glass. While praying the holy offices, they contemplate the mountain, the trees and the animals. The communal spaces are designed to develop a sense of brotherhood, while making sure that each individual monk can find a personal balance.



