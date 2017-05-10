Text of Pope Francis' prayer at site of Fatima apparitions

Pilgrims walk on their knees May 8 at the Marian shrine of Fatima in central Portugal. Pope Francis will declare the sainthood of Blessed Jacinta Marto and Blessed Francisco Marto, two of the shepherd children who saw Mary, during his visit to Fatima May 13. (CNS photo/Rafael Marchante, Reuters)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Here is the Catholic News Service translation of the prayer Pope Francis wrote and was to recite May 12 at the Little Chapel of the Apparitions in Fatima, Portugal.



Pope Francis:



Hail Queen,



Blessed Virgin of Fatima,



lady of the Immaculate Heart,



refuge and path that leads to God!



Pilgrim of the Light that radiates from your hands,



I give thanks to God the Father who,



at all times and in all places,



acts within human history;



pilgrim of the peace that you announce in this place,



I praise Christ, our peace,



and I pray for harmony



among all peoples in this world;



pilgrim of the hope that the Spirit encourages,



I want to be a prophet and messenger to wash the feet of all,



at the same table that unites us.



Assembly:



Hail o clement, hail o loving! Hail Queen of the Rosary of Fatima. Hail o clement, o loving, o sweet Virgin Mary.



Pope Francis:



Hail Mother of Mercy,



lady dressed in white!



In this place where, 100 years ago,



you showed us all



the plans of mercy of our God,



I look at your garment of light



and, as a bishop dressed in white,



I remember all those who,



dressed in their white baptismal robes,



want to live in God



and pray the mysteries of Christ



to achieve peace.



Assembly:

