Go out now, share the Gospel, get messy, pope tells Quebec bishops

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Without waiting for some well-researched, detailed plan with action items and measurable goals, Catholics in Quebec must go out and share the Gospel, Pope Francis told the bishops of the province.



Meeting the 29 bishops of Quebec May 11, Pope Francis said, "You've got to go, and it's going to be messy," according to Archbishop Paul-Andre Durocher of Gatineau, former president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops.



The two-hour meeting was the second the Quebec bishops had with Pope Francis during their "ad limina" visit to Rome to pray at the tombs of the apostles and to discuss the situation of their dioceses with the pope and Vatican officials.



The Quebec bishops also had met with the pope for three hours May 5 at an evening meeting that included the prefects or secretaries of the Vatican offices for bishops, clergy, religious, laity and family, Catholic education and the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Pope Francis hosted a similar meeting with curial officials and the bishops of Chile during their "ad limina" visit in February.



The bishops have been in Italy almost three weeks because their two-week "ad limina" pilgrimage was preceded by a weeklong retreat. Although it has been 10 years since the bishops had made an "ad limina," Archbishop Durocher said his "heart is torn" because so many people back home are suffering the effects of severe flooding.



Thanks for signing up!