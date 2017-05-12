From Cardinal Seán's blog

'Saturday afternoon, I went to the Jeanne Jugan Residence in Somerville to attend the fundraising dinner for Little Sisters of the Poor.' Pilot photo/CardinalSeansBlog.org

Saturday (4/29), I went to Our Lady Help of Christians in Newton to celebrate the confirmations of young men and women formed through our campus ministries in the archdiocese. Msgr. Bill Fay and the other college chaplains were there with us to join in the happy occasion.



We are so grateful for the work that is being done in our campus ministry. There are about 65 colleges and universities in the archdiocese, so this is a very important mission for us. We are grateful to all of the men and women religious, priests, deacons, FOCUS missionaries and other lay people who work in ministering to college students throughout the archdiocese.



Jeanne Jugan fundraiser



Saturday afternoon, I went to the Jeanne Jugan Residence in Somerville to attend the fundraising dinner for Little Sisters of the Poor. This is such an important event because the Sisters depend very much on providence for the maintenance of their ministries to the elderly and the poor.

