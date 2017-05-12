Catholic Schools Foundation 'Bus Tour' visits St. Patrick School, Roxbury

Related Reading Kathy Mears: Giving our youngest Catholic school students a strong foundation





ROXBURY -- Forty professional men and women headed back to school on May 3, but only for the day.



This year's annual bus tour, sponsored by the Catholic Schools Foundation (CSF), took the attendees, most of whom are donors to the Inner City Scholarship Fund, to St. Patrick School in Roxbury.



"We can talk and talk about what we do for Catholic schools, but isn't it much better to actually get to see it with your own eyes?" Michael Reardon, director of the CSF, asked the attendees.



Among those in attendance were CFS founder, philanthropist and investment banker Peter Lynch, together with two members of the CSF Executive Council, Stephen R. Petersen and Thomas Mannix.



As guests arrived, they were divided into eight different groups and led by St. Patrick School students on a tour of the school. Each group was brought to a different classroom and were encouraged to actively participate in class.



After the tour of the school, the guests were led into the gymnasium and treated to lunch. During lunch, the second grade string orchestra performed several musical pieces. Principal Mary Lanata explained that the orchestra was formed at the beginning of this school year thanks to a grant from the CSF.



"We cannot say 'Thank you' enough to you all," Lanata said.



After the young musicians returned to their classrooms, Reardon noted that 95 percent of the 160 students at St. Patrick School receive partial scholarships from the ICSF.

