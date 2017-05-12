100 years later, Fatima still offers a potent message

The original statue of Our Lady of Fatima is seen in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Oct. 2013. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

VATICAN CITY (CAN) -- Although the Fatima apparitions happened 100 years ago, the Vatican's resident Fatima-expert, has said they contain a message that's both relevant and needed in the world today.



"The apparitions of Fatima are a historical event with an extraordinary significance, and they have a meaning that's not only religious, but also socio-political," Cardinal Jose Saraiva Martins told CAN in an interview.



What Our Lady offered during her apparitions is a message "that deals with mankind as mankind, not only Christians or believers," and because of this, it "has an extraordinary authority" in the world today.



Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, Cardinal Martins is himself from Portugal, and has written extensively on the apparitions.



On May 13, 1917, the Virgin Mary appeared to three shepherd children -- Lucia, Francisco, and Jacinta -- in a field while they were tending their family's sheep.



In her message to the children, Mary brought with her requests for conversion, prayer (particularly the recitation of the rosary), sacrifices on behalf of sinners, and a three-part secret regarding the fate of the world.



Although there are many different elements to the requests made by Our Lady, Cardinal Martins said her appeals can be summed up in four key themes.



"I always say there are four key chapters, four points of extreme authority," he said. "So what are these four points?



Faith