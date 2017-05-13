Fatima brings hope for peace in suffering Venezuela, pilgrim says

Venezuelan Jose Antonio dos Santos carries the flag of his country that reads "Virgin of Fatima, I ask for freedom for Venezuela," before the canonization Mass of Sts. Francisco and Jacinta Marto celebrated by Pope Francis at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal May 13. Several Venezuelans camped out all night at the shrine to pray for peace in their country. The Mass marked the 100th anniversary of the Fatima Marian apparitions, which began on May 13, 1917. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

FATIMA, Portugal (CNS) -- Our Lady of Fatima's message of peace to a country suffering from war and persecution resonates today just as it did a century ago, a Venezuelan pilgrim said.



Jose Antonio dos Santos told Catholic News Service May 13 that he came to Fatima to "ask the Virgin of Fatima the same thing she offered in her message 100 years ago, which was peace for Portugal and freedom for the Portuguese people who were oppressed."



Amid the hundreds of thousands of pilgrims waving a myriad of banners and flags at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Marian apparitions at Fatima, dos Santos stood tall in the front row, waving a large Venezuelan flag that read: "Virgin de Fatima, te pido libertad para Venezuela" ("Virgin of Fatima, I ask for freedom for Venezuela.")



Dos Santos, along with his sister Natalia and fellow countrymen Adrian Pita and David Pereira, were camped out in the shrine's square since the early morning May 12 in the hopes that their message would be brought before the pope and Our Lady of Fatima.



"That is why I stayed all night since yesterday in the shrine," dos Santos told CNS, "to be close to the altar and convey through this banner the cry of my people."

