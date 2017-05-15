Bishop poses ten questions for Catholic Brits ahead of general election

Vote. Photo credit: Ally Aubry via Flickr CC BY 20 filter added CNA

Portsmouth, England, May 15, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- An English bishop has asked the people of his diocese to remember the sanctity of human life at all stages as they prepare to vote in the upcoming general election.



In a pastoral letter read in all the churches across the Diocese of Portsmouth May 14, Bishop Philip Egan posed ten questions that Catholics might consider in the election, including questions related to care for the environment, the family, the poor, the sick, the disabled, and persecuted Christians.



These questions could be used to “evaluate a manifesto, or you could put them to a prospective parliamentary candidate,” he said.







Catholics must consider the sanctity of life first and foremost, he noted.



“How far will this or that candidate protect the sacred dignity of each human life from conception to natural death, opposing moves to liberalise the abortion laws, to extend embryo experimentation and to legalize assisted suicide and euthanasia?”



The country is holding general elections three years early, on June 8 of this year, in a move by UK Prime Minister Theresa May to strengthen her Conservative Party government for upcoming Brexit negotiations.

