Pope says he hopes to find common ground with Trump

Donald Trump. Photo credit: Addie Mena Pope Francis. Photo credit: Daniel Ibanez CNA

Vatican City, May 13, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- In a press conference on Saturday, Pope Francis voiced hope that he will find “open doors” in his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump later this month, saying he never judges another person’s views until he hears them for himself.



Pope Francis and President Trump will meet at the Vatican on May 24. The two have been at odds on some issues in recent months.



During the in-flight press conference returning from Fatima to Rome on May 13, a reporter asked Pope Francis his opinion about President Trump’s policies on issues such as immigration and climate change.



The Pope responded, “I never make a judgment of a person without listening to them. I believe that I should not do this. In our talk things will come out, I will say what I think, he will say what he thinks, but I never, ever, wanted to make a judgment without hearing the person.”



Further questioned on what he expects from a meeting with a head of state who hold public opinions very different from his own, the Pope responded, “Always there are doors that are not closed. Look for the doors that are at least a little bit open, enter and talk about common things and go on. Step by step.”



“Respect the other, say what you think, but with respect, walk together,” he added.

