Archdiocese speaks ahead of Netflix series on murdered nun

The Keepers. Photo credit: Netflix CNA

Baltimore, Md., May 17, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- No one knows who killed Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik.



A young nun who was on a year’s leave of absence, Sister Cathy, as friends called her, was murdered sometime while running an errand on the evening of November 7, 1969. She was 26 years-old.



Her body was found in a dump two months later, though authorities have never been able to identify her killer.



This summer, a Netflix documentary series called “The Keepers” is reopening the case, talking to witnesses and examining the evidence before the case goes cold forever.



The circumstances surrounding the death of Sr. Cathy are precarious.



A member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame since the age of 18, Sr. Cathy and her friend Sister Helen Russell Phillips both took a leave of absence in 1969 and moved out of the convent into an apartment together.



A thoughtful and well-liked teacher, Sr. Cathy had taught English at Archbishop Seton Keough Catholic High School for several years before transferring to Western Public High School in 1969.

