Pope to ambassadors: Work for peace amid 'complex' global conflicts

Pope Francis speaks to the Diplomatic Corps Accredited to the Holy See Jan 11 2015. Photo credit: LOsservatore Romano CNA

Vatican City, May 18, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- On Thursday Pope Francis received the credentials of six new ambassadors to the Holy See, telling them to work for the common good and support peace efforts that lessen tensions given the complexity of the global climate.



“The international scene is at present marked by great complexity, nor is it free of dark clouds,” the Pope said May 18. This situation, he added, requires “a greater awareness of the approaches and actions needed to pursue the path of peace and to lessen tensions.”



Francis spoke to ambassadors Ms. Zhanar Aitzhan of Kazakhstan; Ms. Aichetou Mint M'Haiham of Mauritania; Mr. Ramesh Prasad Khanal of Nepal; Mr. Boubacar Boureima of Niger; Mr. Daffa-Alla Elhag Ali Osman of Sudan and Mr. Colin Michael Connelly of Trinidad and Tobago.



He asked them to convey his respect to their respective heads of State, and offered a special greeting to M'Haiham, who is Mauritania’s first ambassador to the Holy See.



In his brief speech, the Pope said there are several factors that aggravate the problems that exist on the global stage, the first of which is “an economic and financial system that, rather than being at the service of people, is set up principally to serve itself and to evade oversight by public authorities.”

