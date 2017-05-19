State Department implements Trump's reinstated 'Mexico City Policy'

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Reinstatement of the "Mexico City Policy," as provided for in President Donald Trump's Jan. 23 executive memorandum, took effect May 15.



"(It) ensures that U.S. taxpayers will no longer subsidize foreign nongovernmental organizations that perform or promote abortion on demand," said the co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus.



Trump's memorandum also expanded the policy, now called "Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance," according to Rep. Chris Smith, R-New Jersey, who is the caucus co-chair.



"This humane policy seeks to respect and protect the precious lives of unborn girls and boys from the violence of abortion," Smith, a Catholic, said in a statement. "The new policy doesn't cut global health assistance by so much as a penny."



The policy was first put in place by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. It was named for the city that hosted the U.N. International Conference on Population that year and where Reagan, then in his first term as president, unveiled it.



According to a fact sheet posted on the website of the U.S. State Department, Trump's memorandum directed the U.S. secretary of state "to implement a plan to extend the Mexico City Policy to 'global health assistance furnished by all departments or agencies.'"



