Search for common ground will be key to pope's meeting with Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump and Pope Francis are seen in this composite photo. The two leaders are scheduled to meet at the Vatican May 24. (CNS photos/Reuters and Paul Haring)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Despite a few pointed comments in the past and fundamental differences on issues such as immigration, economic policy, military spending and climate change, sparks are not expected to fly May 24 when Pope Francis welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump to the Vatican.



The two will have a private conversation, with interpreters present, and while anything is possible, protocol dictates that the joint statement issued after the meeting will describe it as "cordial."



Going into the meeting, Pope Francis made it clear he hoped it would be.



On Pope Francis' flight back to Rome from Portugal May 13, a reporter asked him, "What are you expecting from a meeting with a head of state who seems to think and act in a way contrary to your own?"



The pope replied, "I never make a judgment about people without hearing them first. It is something I feel I should not do. When we speak to each other, things will come out. I will say what I think; he will say what he thinks. But I have never, ever, wanted to make a judgment without hearing the person."



Pope Francis said he would look first for areas of agreement and shared principles -- his basic recipe for creating "a culture of encounter."



"There are always doors that are not closed," the pope said about his meeting with Trump. "We have to find doors that are at least a little open in order to go in and speak about things we have in common and go forward. Step by step."

