Planned Parenthood to close its only Wyoming clinic this summer

Planned Parenthood. Photo credit: Glynnis Jones Shutterstock CNA

Cheyenne, Wyo., May 19, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- The only Planned Parenthood office in Wyoming will close along with another five offices in the organization’s Rocky Mountain region, though officials said it would still exercise a presence in the state.



The organization’s Casper clinic opened in 1975 and served about 480 clients each year. While Planned Parenthood is the largest abortion provider in the U.S., the Casper clinic’s services include abortion referrals, not abortions themselves. The clinic is set to close July 21.



North Dakota is the only other U.S. state without a Planned Parenthood location.



Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains official Adrienne Mansanares, speaking to the Casper Star-Tribune, said the organization looked at the services and financial health of the Wyoming clinic. Most Planned Parenthood patients in the state go to the Fort Collins, Colorado location.



The Casper clinic has been staffed by a part-time manager and a traveling nurse who visits from northern Colorado.



Planned Parenthood will continue its presence in the state through the Wyoming Abortion Fund, which connects women to abortionists. The organization will continue to offer sex education resources, and its advocacy work will also continue in collaboration with NARAL Pro-Choice Wyoming.



“The political footprint and the education we provide will continue to remain,” said Mansanares.

