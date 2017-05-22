Home » World »  Pope announces new cardinals from Mali, Spain, Sweden, Laos, Salvador

Pope announces new cardinals from Mali, Spain, Sweden, Laos, Salvador

On: 5/21/2017By Cindy Wooden , In: World
  • Cardinal-designate Gregorio Rosa Chavez, auxiliary bishop of San Salvador, El Salvador, pictured in a 2015 photo, is one of five new cardinals Pope Francis will create at a June 28 consistory. (CNS photo/Octavio Duran)
  • Pope Francis greets Swedish Bishop Anders Arborelius of Stockholm in 2016 at the Vatican. Cardinal-designate Arborelius is one of five new cardinals the pope will create at a June 28 consistory. (CNS photo/L'Osservatore Romano via Reuters)
  • Pope Francis leads the "Regina Coeli" prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican May 21. The pope concluded the traditional Sunday prayer by announcing that he intends to create five new cardinals at a June 28 consistory. The new cardinals are from Mali, Spain, Sweden, Laos and El Salvador. (CNS photo/Massimo Percossi, EPA)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis announced he will create five new cardinals June 28; the new cardinals-designate come from Mali, Spain, Sweden, Laos and El Salvador.

Unusually, the group of prelates announced by the pope May 21 includes an auxiliary bishop whose archbishop is not a cardinal; he is Cardinal-designate Gregorio Rosa Chavez, 74, the current auxiliary bishop of San Salvador.

The other churchmen who will receive red hats are: Archbishop Jean Zerbo of Bamako, Mali, 73; Archbishop Juan Jose Omella of Barcelona, Spain, 71; Bishop Anders Arborelius of Stockholm, Sweden, 67; and Bishop Louis-Marie Ling Mangkhanekhoun, apostolic vicar of Pakse, Laos, 73.

After briefly talking about the day's Gospel reading, leading the crowd in St. Peter's Square in reciting the "Regina Coeli" prayer and greeting various groups present, instead of wishing everyone a good Sunday and a good lunch -- the normal procedure at the noon prayer -- Pope Francis made his announcement.

The five new cardinals coming from "different parts of the world demonstrates the catholicity of the church spread across the globe," Pope Francis said. And the practice of assigning to each of them a church in Rome "expresses that the cardinals belong to the Diocese of Rome," which, as St. Ignatius of Antioch explained, "presides in charity over all the churches."

