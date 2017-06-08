Home » Nation »  House OKs bill to aid genocide victims; Senate urged to act quickly on it

House OKs bill to aid genocide victims; Senate urged to act quickly on it

On: 6/7/2017By Josephine von Dohlen , In: Nation
  • Supreme Knight Carl Anderson, CEO of the Knights of Columbus, speaks near the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 7. He, along with members of Congress, expressed support for the bipartisan Iraq and Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)
  • Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., answers questions from media about the bipartisan Iraq and Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act near the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 7. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)
  • Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, D-Calif., addresses media near the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 7. She, along with other members of Congress and faith leaders, expressed support for the bipartisan Iraq and Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)
  • Chaldean Catholic Bishop Bawai Soro, head of the Diocese of St. Peter the Apostle based near San Diego, reads a prepared statement about bipartisan support for the Iraq and Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act near the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 7. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)
  • Supreme Knight Carl Anderson, CEO of the Knights of Columbus, is seen in Washington June 7 during a news conference on bipartisan support in Congress for the Iraq and Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)
  • Haider Elias, president of Yazda, a human rights group focused on religious minorities and vulnerable people, addresses media near the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 7. He, along with members of Congress members and faith leaders, expressed support for the bipartisan Iraq and Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The co-authors of a House bill that will provide humanitarian aid to Christians and other religious groups suffering at the hands of Islamic State militants praised the June 6 House passage of the measure and urged the Senate to quickly act on it.

The House unanimously approved the bipartisan Iraq and Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act, or H.R. 390, in a voice vote.

Co-authored by Rep. Chris Smith, R-New Jersey, and Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-California, the bill will provide emergency relief and aid to the victims of genocide in Iraq and Syria, particularly the Christians in the Middle East as well as other religious minorities.

The humanitarian aid will be directed to groups such as the Chaldean Catholic Archdiocese of Irbil, Iraq, which provides direct care for victims, and those groups in turn get the assistance to those in need.

Smith and Eshoo held a news conference June 7 urging the Senate to continue the progress of this legislation to ensure the swift direction of funds to the Middle East.

"We are celebrating something today that we believe is something that is going to make a difference in the lives of tens of thousands of people who have been persecuted by ISIS," Eshoo said. "Certainly the Christians, those of my own background, the Yezidis, and other minorities in the Middle East."

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

Submit a Letter to the Editor


Comment

Comments Policy