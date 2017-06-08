Local nun urges Catholic prayer breakfast attendees to keep the faith

Iraqi-born Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart, founder of the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, speaks during the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast June 6 in Washington. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

Washington D.C., Jun 7, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- To preserve their future and reveal the life found within the Church, Catholics in the United States must not forget their faith, but should find hope within it.



These were the words of an Iraqi-born nun to hundreds of political and religious leaders gathered for the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday. The annual event was begun in 2004 as a response to St. John Paul II's call for a “new evangelization.”



“I believe in the future of our country and our Church as long as we keep our roots grounded in the soil of Grace that comes from God,” said Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart at a June 6 speech in Washington, D.C.



Originally from Iraq, Mother Olga is now an American citizen and lives in Boston, where she founded the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth in 2011. She was raised in the Assyrian Church of the East, and was received into the Catholic Church in 2005.



Mother Olga warned the several hundred Catholics gathered not to forget their religious identity, but to embrace it.



“A tree with no roots does not blossom. When we forget where we came from, and where we have been planted and what we have to do to in order to flourish, we can lose hope,” she said. “However, when we are living in hope, we find the strength and courage to journey forward, helped by the Lord and with others.”

