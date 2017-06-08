Weigel honored at Redemptoris Mater Seminary gala

QUINCY -- Nearly 600 supporters of the Redemptoris Mater Seminary of Boston gathered at the Boston Marriot Quincy hotel June 4 for the seminary's 8th annual Gala Dinner, which honored noted Catholic author and papal biographer George Weigel.



Established on Sept. 11, 2005, Redemptoris Mater Seminary, an archdiocesan missionary seminary in Brookline, prepares priests for the new evangelization. Vocations pursued at the seminary arise from the Neocatechumenal Way, an international itinerary of faith formation within the Catholic Church.



The theme of this year's gala centered on the life and ministry of Pope John Paul II, who in 1988 initiated the first Redemptoris Mater Seminary.



In opening remarks, rector Father Antonio Medeiros spoke about the birth of the Redemptoris Mater Seminaries, which also in part sprang out of the Second Vatican Council.



"I believe that it is fitting tonight, especially as we invoke the memory of Pope John Paul II, to recall that the Redemptoris Mater Seminaries would not exist today were it not for the expressed and direct will of Pope John Paul II," said Father Medeiros.



