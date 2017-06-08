Tom Cruise and Annabelle Wallis star in a scene from the movie "The Mummy." The Catholic News Service classification is A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. (CNS photo/Universal)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The clumsily fashioned horror flick "The Mummy" (Universal) turns out to be anything but tightly wound.



Predictable pagan mumbo-jumbo aside, there's not much to bother grown viewers in the film. But its globetrotting -- from Ancient Egypt to modern-day Iraq and London -- eventually feels like a vain search for a better, or at least more focused, story to tell.



The narrative we get, courtesy of director Alex Kurtzman and screenwriters David Koepp, Christopher McQuarrie and Dylan Kussman, centers on shady American soldier Nick Morton (Tom Cruise). A fast talker more interested in the black market than the military, Nick, together with his more cautious sidekick, Chris Vail (Jake Johnson), capitalizes on the conflict in Iraq by trading in antiquities.



That puts him at odds with archaeologist and cultural adviser to the U.S. forces Jenny Halsey (Annabelle Wallis). So, too, does the fact that Nick used a one-night stand the two recently shared to purloin a valuable map from her.



Partly through the use of this chart, and partly from the effects of an Air Force raid Nick and Chris had to call in after they were besieged by enemy combatants, an ancient tomb has been uncovered. Incongruously, it's an Egyptian structure right in the middle of what used to be Mesopotamia.

