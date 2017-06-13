Brzezinski recalled as brilliant strategist committed to faith, family

Zbigniew Brzezinski, who served as national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter and was a noted author, lector and statesman, died May 26 at age 89. His funeral Mass was celebrated June 9 at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington. He is pictured in a 2012 photo. (CNS photo/Adam Warzawa, EPA)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Zbigniew Brzezinski, who served as national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter and was a noted author, lector and statesman, was remembered at his June 9 funeral Mass as brilliant political strategist who was deeply committed to his Catholic faith.



"Dr. Brzezinski was indeed a man of faith. His faith influenced his whole life," said Msgr. W. Ronald Jameson, rector of the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. "We celebrate the life Dr. Brzezinski had for many years ... and we celebrate his new life, his eternal life."



Brzezinski, 89, died May 26 at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia. The cause of death was not reported.



Msgr. Jameson was the principal celebrant of Brzezinksi's funeral Mass at the cathedral. More than 500 people -­- including former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright ­-- attended the liturgy.



Carter, who referred to Brzezinski by his nickname "Zbig," said his former national security adviser "was a man of wisdom and sound judgment shaped by his faith."



"He was always provocative, always entertaining and always funny," Carter said at the end of the funeral Mass. "He shaped events of the world in a profound way."

