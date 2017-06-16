Seven ordained transitional deacons

ROXBURY -- In a last major step toward the priesthood, seven men were ordained transitional deacons in the presence of family, friends, fellow seminarians, clergy, and religious during a June 10 Mass at Holy Name Parish in Roxbury.



"Today is a great day, a great day for these seven," said Vicar General Bishop Peter Uglietto, who celebrated the Mass on behalf of Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, in his homily.



"It is a great and wonderful day for the faith communities from which they come, for their family, their friends, who supported them in their faith journey and also for those who have been responsible for their formation. But, it's also a most wonderful day for the local Church here in the Archdiocese of Boston," he continued.



At the start of the ordination Mass, Bishop Uglietto explained to the congregation that the cardinal had suffered a knee injury earlier in the week and was recovering from a June 9 medical procedure to repair it.



"The cardinal expects to return to his usual schedule of activities by next week," he said.



Ordained during the Mass were Deacons Benito Moreno, Andrea Povero, and Eric Velasquez from Remptoris Mater Seminary in Brookline; Deacons Joseph Kim and Michael Rora from St. John's Seminary in Brighton; and Deacons Baldemar Garza and Lambert Nieme from Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston.



