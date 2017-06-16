Father Walter Waldron retires as pastor

Father Walter J. Waldron Pilot file photo/George Martell

He traveled far from home in Milton to complete his seminary studies; and save for two years, he served only a few miles from Milton in the city of Boston for five decades.



Father Walter J. Waldron who was born in Boston on Feb. 16, 1940 became a senior priest of the archdiocese on June 13, 2017. In between those dates is the story.



Raised in Milton and a son of St. Agatha Parish, he first attended archdiocesan seminaries at Jamaica Plain, Cardinal O'Connell and Brighton, St. John's. When he finished the college program at Brighton he was sent to the Pontifical North American College in Rome to complete his formation for priestly ordination. At the NAC at the time there were three or four Boston men in each class; among Father Waldron's classmates were two other Bostonians: Walter J. Edyvean and William F. Murphy. Father Waldron can lay claim to being unique among the Boston Class of 1964 at NAC -- he's not a bishop.



His first assignment on returning from the Eternal City in July 1965 was as an assistant at St. Margaret, in the Beverly Farms section of Beverly. One might have thought that this was a good fit for a son of Milton. However, just two years later Father Waldron found himself assigned as an assistant at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston's South End. He reported in September 1967. The two parishes could not have been more different for the young priest.

