Catholic leaders urge extreme caution for new Netflix series

Denver, Colo. (CNA) -- It's only been out for a few weeks, but that's enough time for "13 Reasons Why" to have become the latest teenage Netflix binge craze.



Based on the 2007 young adult novel by the same name, "13 Reasons Why" follows the story of Hannah Baker, a troubled 17 year old who took her own life.



But instead of leaving the typical note, Hannah leaves 13 cassette tapes, explaining the 13 reasons why she took her life -- and each of these "reasons" is a person, who either did something to Hannah, or didn't do enough, according to her.



The creators of the Netflix original series insisted in a follow-up video that 13 Reasons was meant to be helpful -- to bring up important conversations about serious topics like suicide, bullying and assault, and to get viewers talking about solutions to suicidal thoughts.



However, suicide prevention groups and youth leaders have raised concerns because the show is particularly popular among a teenage audience, and teenagers are a vulnerable population.



Suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people between the ages of 10 and 24, according to the CDC. Studies show that publicized suicides may also trigger a ripple effect of additional suicides within communities.

