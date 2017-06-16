Debra Winger and Tracy Letts star in a scene from the movie "The Lovers." The Catholic News Service classification is L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian. (CNS photo/A24)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- To the extent that a thoughtful drama about marital infidelity can be considered lyrical, "The Lovers" (A24) achieves that. Writer-director Azazel Jacobs carefully structures his plot to minimize any gaping holes in logic. But he also downplays the extensive collateral damage adultery inflicts.



Perhaps he wanted to avoid making anyone a villain. Certainly, no one is ever shown to be really at fault. Lacking a steady moral compass, his characters are buffeted by life's unpredictability.



The story focuses on Michael (Tracy Letts) and Mary (Debra Winger), two doughy, respectable, middle-age empty-nesters -- their son Joel (Tyler Ross) is away at college.



Their marriage has, for reasons not explained, sputtered out. Both have taken on lovers.



They seem to be mutually aware of the cheating, but they're exceedingly polite to each other and still share the same bed. The lethargy that led to their love's demise, as well as bland domestic rituals, prevent them from actually splitting.



Mary, her mouth a rictus of pain and confusion, has taken up with handsome, younger Robert (Aidan Gillen). Michael, whose emotional outlet usually consists of giggling, is carrying on with Lucy (Melora Walters), an emotionally fragile ballet teacher.

